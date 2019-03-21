Getty Images
by Johnni Macke | Thu., Mar. 21, 2019 8:14 AM
...And then there were two!
After weeks of voting, we are down to the final two couples in our Ultimate Power Couple Tournament and it's been a wild ride to say the least. Beginning with 64 powerful and hot couples, you've been voting to name the real power couple in Hollywood and there is only one round left.
Throughout this tournament there have been surprises and upsets, but when the final four entered into battle at the beginning of this week we couldn't have predicted who would come out on top. Both pairings were very close in the end but based on their fans, the music couples edged out both acting couples to take a spot in the final face off, which begins now.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill beat out Hollywood hotties Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds while Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton won against newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
Now that we have the final two fierce couples, it's time for one last vote. Which of the musical duos is the ultimate power couple in Hollywood?
Is it country's favorite sweethearts, McGraw and Hill, or is it The Voice coaches Stefani and Shelton? Only you can decide the answer, which means it's time to get your vote on!
Voting for this round ends on Sunday, Mar. 24 at 7 p.m. PT so get on it.
