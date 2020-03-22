She's legally blonde, beautiful and bold and those are just some of the reasons why we love Reese Witherspoon.
The Little Fires Everywhere star turns 44 years old today and therefore we're in the celebratory mood!
For decades now we've been fans of the blonde beauty and all of her amazing roles both on-screen and behind the camera.
Whether its being a badass in business with her Hello Sunshine media brand and Draper James clothing line, or bringing her acting A-game to films like Sweet Home Alabama, Wild or Legally Blonde, Witherspoon is one of Hollywood's favorite darlings.
What makes her even cuter and more lovable is that fact that she's a super mom!
She is the mother to three children, proving that she can truly do it all.
While we love all of her relationships with each of her kids, its her bond with eldest child and only daughter Ava Phillippe that we can't get enough of.
Together, these two set style goals and make us wish we could spend every day with our moms trying to be even a little bit as cool and fun as this mother-daughter duo.
They are basically the Lorelai and Rory Gilmore of the real world and we are major fans of everything they do. Their best trait? The fact that they look like twins all the time!
Phillippe is her mom's mini me in looks, style and size and it's too darn cute.
In honor of Witherspoon's birthday, we've rounded up the cutest snaps of her and her daughter twinning. Trust us, these will make you do a serious double take.
Happy birthday, Reese. We love you, your fierceness and of course the fact that you can still do the bend and snap with ease!
Bundled Up
Reese Witherspoon and her mini-me daughter, Ava Phillippe, served some fresh winter fashion in January of this year in puffer coats.
High Altitude
The two ski bunnies snapped this cute selfie together before hitting the slopes.
Back in Black
The two looked like mirror images of one another in black dresses and a red lip in a post on Reese's Instagram in December of last year.
Lunch Date
"Lunch with my girl," Reese captioned this cute candid of the two enjoying delicious-looking salads.
Big Little Cuties
Talk about seeing double! The duo hits the red carpet for season two of Reese's show, Big Little Lies, in May 2019.
Birthday Wishes
The duo celebrates Reese's 43rd birthday! Ava takes to Instagram to send a sweet message to her momma, saying, "You are such a generous, conscientious, and passionately kind person, and I am so blessed to bear witness to your light and love each and every day!"
Twinning
In October 2018, Reese and her daughter stepped out at a gala in sexy little black dresses and they were totally twinning.
Premiere Partners
Clearly, Phillippe inherited her mom's killer, blonde locks and power stance.
Smiling Style
Witherspoon enlisted her daughter for Draper James' spring collection in 2018 and if her goal was to make us do a double take it definitely worked.
Christmas Cuties
As the duo celebrated Christmas in 2017 they looked cheerful in red.
Blondes in Black
We know it's hard, but if you look closely these two look related. Oh wait, that's not right...they look like identical twins!
Belles of the Ball
There isn't anything sweeter than seeing Witherspoon beam with pride over one of her children.
Little Black Heels
In October 2017, the pair posed for photos in similar, but different ensembles. Notice the wavy locks, peep-toed heels and signature natural makeup looks both ladies rocked.
Red Carpet Ready
If it weren't for the Oscar winner's red lipstick, it would be quite the challenge telling these two apart.
Smirking Sisters
It's clear Phillippe inherited her mama's signature grin.
Flower Power
Another day, another sweet mother-daughter snap of the actress and her lookalike daughter.
Doing a Double Take
Yup, some genetic wizardy was definitely involved here.
All in the Family
There's no question these two are related, but Phillippe also looks a lot like her dad, Ryan Phillippe, here.
Posing on Point
This mother-daughter duo resemble each other down to their shoe choice.
Mirror Images
Even their side profiles match!
Bronzed Beauties
Makeup free and fabulous is something both of these ladies are on a regular basis.
Girls' Night
In October 2015, Witherspoon and Phillippe had a fun girls' night and proved once again that they are birds of a feather.
Pastel Pals
Everything about this Mother's Day post makes us happy.
Ride or Die
If you've ever wanted to see Witherspoon with blue locks then look no further!
Mamma & Me
Is it just us, or are we looking at two baby Reeses here?
Mommy's Girl
From their piercing blue eyes to their platinum blonde locks, it was clear from day one that Phillippe was her mom's mini me.