Your ballots are in...

On Monday, we kicked off our Ultimate Power Couple Tournament and already it's getting intense when it comes to voting.

After starting with 64 hot and extremely talented couples, we've narrowed it down to the top 32 couples (thanks to your votes of course) and now the battle rounds begin!

As basketball fans get ready to engulf themselves in the annual March Madness mayhem, we're going a little mad ourselves...in a good way thanks to this tournament.

This week we have mega stars like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill facing off against Steph and Ayesha Curry, while John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are going head-to-head with newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

If that isn't hard enough of a face off, we're asking you to choose between Hollywood favorites Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith and newlyweds Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.