Hollywood is full of beautiful people, including actors, singers and athletes, and there is something magical that happens when these stars unite and pair up as a couple.

We're not sure exactly what it is, but when fierce celebs like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively get married and start a family we can't help but become a little more obsessed with them—OK, a lot more obsessed—and their star power.

They become a power couple and they instantly become our favorite people to watch, root for, and freak out over if something goes awry.

Pairs like George and Amal Clooney, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi, and Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn give us relationship goals on the daily and we love them so much more together than we do apart.

What about John Legend and Chrissy Teigen or Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner? These stars are bigger and better together and we never want to see them without one another.