Pop the champagne, because it's Lupita Nyong'o's birthday!

The Black Panther star turns 36 years old today and we love a good reason to grab some bubbly and eat some cake, so why not do both to celebrate Nyong'o's day? It sounds like a win-win to us.

Over the years, we've grown accustomed to seeing the Us star on red carpets wearing glamorous and stylish ensembles and that's why we wanted to shine a light on the actress's style on her birthday. It seems fitting, right?

With so much style and grace no matter where she's going, Nyong'o has become a fashion "It Girl" in addition to a mega star over the past decade or so and we bow down to her fashionable wardrobe choices today and every day.

She had some stunning costumes in Black Panther, but her red carpet looks really go above and beyond, not to mention her Fashion Week looks that she dawns from year to year.