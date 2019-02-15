Mondadori Portfolio by Getty Images
by Johnni Macke | Fri., Feb. 15, 2019 7:11 AM
Mondadori Portfolio by Getty Images
Can you believe it? We are down to the final four films in our Best Picture Tournament!
After two weeks of voting, and lots of difficult face-off rounds, you've narrowed down our list from the past 50 years' worth of Oscar-winning movies in the Best Picture category to the top four films ever to win that award at the Academy Awards.
There are only two more rounds left until we crown a champion and discover which Best Picture winner from Oscars past is the real top film in the fans' eyes. After lots of calculating and voting it's down to Titanic, The Godfather, Forrest Gump and The Silence of the Lambs.
All of these films are so different from one another so it's really anyone's game when it comes to who will be the winner once and for all next week.
For now, you need to choose between Titanic and The Silence of the Lambs for one battle and The Godfather and Forrest Gump for the other. Which will you pick?
Voting for our final four round ends on Monday, Feb. 18 at 8 a.m. PT so there's no time to waste!
Breakups, Make Ups and Those Scandalous Nudes: Inside Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Ultra-Private Romance
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?