MONDAY, NOV. 12
London Calling! Check Out the Most Stylish Celebs at the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards & Vote for Your Favorite

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Mon., Feb. 11, 2019 9:30 AM

Kate Middleton, 2019 BAFTAs

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock

London called, and these stylish celebs listened!

On Sunday, while America was celebrating the biggest night in music at the 2019 Grammy Awards, across the pond in the U.K. film stars were celebrating movies with perfect British style at the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards.

Throughout the night films like The Favourite and Bohemian Rhapsody won big, but our minds were a little more focused on the fashions that walked up the red carpet into Royal Albert Hall.

There were a lot of fierce looks courtesy of actors and actresses alike and one glamorous Duchess added in her famous fashion for a look we're still in awe of.

Everyone from Margot Robbie in Chanel Couture to Rachel Weisz who donned a flowy, cream-colored tiered gown looked stunning as they arrived at the award show.

Men like Rami Malek, in a dapper white suit by Louis Vuitton, and Timothée Chalamet, in a Haider Ackermann printed suit and sleek pant with red design, also dressed to impress.

Read

Taylor Swift Spotted at 2019 BAFTAs After-Party With Joe Alwyn

Regina King opted for color with her bright pink Versace number and it was definitely an ensemble to remember.

Kate Middleton and husband Prince William made an appearance at the award show and of course she out shinned pretty much everyone else there. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a white, one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown that was royally stunning. 

Lily Collins showed up to her first BAFTA show in a Givenchy bold blue frock with a blazer-style top and funky skirt that was so fun. Lastly, we loved Lucy Boynton's Dior gown, which was circus-inspired according to the designer and we can totally see that.

Check out all of the best dressed arrivals at this year's BAFTA Film Awards below and vote for your favorite look now!

Margot Robbie, 2019 BAFTAs

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

Robbie is up for Supporting Actress for her work in Mary Queen of Scots.

Olivia Colman, 2019 BAFTAs

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Olivia Colman

Colman is up for Leading Actress for her work in The Favourite.

Rachel Weisz, 2019 BAFTAs

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Rachel Weisz

Weisz is nominated for Support Actress alongside her The Favourite co-star Emma Stone.

Rami Malek, 2019 BAFTAs

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Rami Malek

Malek, dressed in Louis Vuitton, is up for Leading Actor for his work in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Timothee Chalamet, 2019 BAFTAs

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Timothée Chalamet

Chalamet is nominated for Supporting Actor for his work in Beautiful Boy.

Melissa McCarthy, 2019 BAFTAs

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Melissa McCarthy

McCarthy, dressed in a St. John lace overlay Jacquard knit gown, is nominated for Leading Actress for her work in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Joe Alwyn, 2019 BAFTAs

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Joe Alwyn

The actor's movie, The Favourite, is nominated for Best Film.

Spike Lee, 2019 BAFTAs

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Spike Lee

Lee is nominated for Best Director at the ceremony for BlacKkKlansman.

Mahershala Ali, 2019 BAFTAs

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Mahershala Ali

The Green Book star is nominated for Supporting Actor at the ceremony.

 

Salma Hayek, 2019 BAFTAs

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek

Actress stuns in a one-shoulder dress on the red carpet.

Regina King, 2019 BAFTAs

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Regina King

The If Beale Street Could Talk star shines in this stunning pink dress.

Luke Evans, 2019 BAFTAs

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Luke Evans

The Alienist actor arrives on the red carpet at Royal Albert Hall.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, 2019 BAFTAs

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Prince William & Kate Middleton

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the ceremony at Royal Albert Hall.

Lily Collins, 2019 BAFTAs

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Lily Collins

The actress, who stars in the Les Misérables mini-series, stuns in royal blue on the red carpet.

Richard E. Grant, 2019 BAFTAs

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Richard E. Grant

Grant is nominated for Best Support Actor at the award show.

Barry Jenkins, 2019 BAFTAs

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Barry Jenkins

The director, who is nominated for Adapted Screenplay, is photographed on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.

Cynthia Erivo, 2019 BAFTAs

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Cynthia Erivo

The EE Rising Star Award nominee arrives on the red carpet.

Amy Adams, 2019 BAFTAs

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Amy Adams

BAFTA nominee Amy Adams strikes a pose on the red carpet.

Lucy Boynton, 2019 BAFTAs

avid Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Lucy Boynton

The Bohemian Rhapsody star arrives at the event in London.

Laura Whitmore, 2019 BAFTAs

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Laura Whitmore

The TV presenter hits the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.

2019 BAFTA Film Awards Best Dressed
Which star shinned most at the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards?
