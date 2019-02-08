Pizza lovers, unite! Saturday is National Pizza Day and we are officially excited for the weekend to begin.

In fact, in the wise words of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen—from their epic film You're Invited to Mary-Kate and Ashley's Sleepover Party—all we can say is, "Gimme pizza, p-i-z-z-a!"

Over the years TV and movie characters alike have managed to grasp just how much we love pizza by eating and obsessing over it like we do, so we're very happy to report that there is a day dedicated to the tasty, cheesy, saucy goodness that is the pizza.

Once more, there are some major pizza deals that you can get in on that fictional characters including Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) from Friends and all of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles would jump up and down about if they were here.

Companies including, Domino's, Blaze, Pizza Hut, Chuck E. Cheese and even IHOP are getting into the holiday spirit and we're not mad about it.