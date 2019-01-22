The big game is almost here and we are so ready to see all the cuteness unfold next weekend.

When Sunday, Feb. 3 rolls around you will find us glued to our TV screens as we prepare for the biggest game of the year...the 2019 Puppy Bowl. What, did you think we were talking about the Super Bowl? Not so fast!

Even though the Super Bowl is the biggest football game of the year it's the pre-show AKA Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl that we can't wait to watch year after year. It is technically a sporting event, so why not tune in and see it live?!

Before the New England Patriots face off against the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta, Georgia for Super Bowl LIII, an even cuter bunch of athletes—sorry Tom Brady, we still love you—will take the field and you can meet most of them right now.

This year, 93 puppies will compete on either Team Ruff or Team Fluff in order to come out as the top dogs of the 2019 Puppy Bowl.