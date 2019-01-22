MONDAY, NOV. 12
Meet the Adorable & Adoptable Dogs Competing in This Year's Puppy Bowl

by Johnni Macke | Tue., Jan. 22, 2019 12:05 PM

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

The big game is almost here and we are so ready to see all the cuteness unfold next weekend.

When Sunday, Feb. 3 rolls around you will find us glued to our TV screens as we prepare for the biggest game of the year...the 2019 Puppy Bowl. What, did you think we were talking about the Super Bowl? Not so fast!

Even though the Super Bowl is the biggest football game of the year it's the pre-show AKA Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl that we can't wait to watch year after year. It is technically a sporting event, so why not tune in and see it live?!

Before the New England Patriots face off against the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta, Georgia for Super Bowl LIII, an even cuter bunch of athletes—sorry Tom Brady, we still love you—will take the field and you can meet most of them right now.

This year, 93 puppies will compete on either Team Ruff or Team Fluff in order to come out as the top dogs of the 2019 Puppy Bowl.

Watch a Tasty Sneak Peek of Pepsi's Super Bowl 2019 Commercial

If we're being honest, these guys and girls are already winners in our minds, because they're so stinking cute. What makes these little ones even more lovable is that they can all be adopted.

Each of the competitors have come from shelters throughout North America and even if they aren't on the winning team next Sunday, they can still win a forever home if someone watching them on TV, or reading this post, decides to rescue them.

Sounds like a pretty sweet gig, right? Play in the Puppy Bowl and potentially get adopted? Not a bad job at all.

Since we do still have to wait until next Sunday to watch these pups run around their stadium—which features kitten cheerleaders—we have figured out the best way to stay occupied until kick off.

Gladys Knight Defends Her Decision to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl 2019

We're going to stare at the precious puppy starting lineup below until gameday...and we suggest you do the same.

What are you waiting for? There are cute puppies to ooh and ahh over right now, so get to it!

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

Alexander

Team: Ruff

Breed: Great Pyrenees 

Shelter: Big Fluffy Dogs, TN

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

Lola

Team: Fluff

Breed: Shar Pei

Shelter: Florida Little Dog Rescue, FL

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

Smudge

Team: Fluff

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier/Standard Bulldog

Shelter: Animal Friends Humane Society, OH

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

Ziggy

Team: Fluff

Breed: Boston Terrier/SATO

Shelter: AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport, IA

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

Foles

Team: Fluff

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier/Akita

Shelter: Providence Animal Center, PA

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

Bugsy

Team: Ruff

Breed: Sato/Greyhound

Shelter: The Sato Projects, PR

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

Astro

Team: Fluff

Breed: Labrador Retriever/Siberian Husky

Shelter: Animal Friends Humane Society, OH

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

Maisey

Team: Fluff

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Shelter: Jersey Girls Animal Rescue, NJ

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

Pistachio

Team: Ruff

Breed: Maltese

Shelter: Every Dog Counts Rescue, IN

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

Brady

Team: Fluff

Breed: Chihuahua/Russell Terrier 

Shelter: Dog Star Rescue, CT

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

Harry

Team: Ruff

Breed: Shih Tzu/Chihuahua

Shelter: The Sato Project, PR

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

Clara

Team: Fluff

Breed: Corgi

Shelter: Florida Little Dog Rescue, FL

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

George

Team: Ruff

Breed: Chihuahua/Miniature Poodle

Shelter: Nevada SPCA, NV

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

Bee

Team: Ruff

Breed: Chihuahua/Pekingese

Shelter: The Sato Project, PR

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

Flora

Team: Fluff

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier/Boxer

Shelter: Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, ME

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

Emmitt

Team: Ruff

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog/Boykin Spaniel

Shelter: Planned Pethood, FL

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

Bumble

Team: Fluff

Breed: Lab/Chow Chow

Shelter: Double J Dog Ranch, ID

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

Moses

Team: Ruff

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier/Chow Chow

Shelter: Big Fluffy Dogs Rescue, TN

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

Dawn

Team: Fluff

Breed: Beagle/Dachshund 

Shelter: Citizens for Animal Protection, TX

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

Bella

Team: Ruff

Breed: Shih Tzu/Chihuahua

Shelter: The Sato Project, PR

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

Scotch

Team: Ruff

Breed: Chihuahua/Shih Tzu

Shelter: Paw Works, CA

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

Sierra

Team: Ruff

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier/Chow Chow

Shelter: Muddy Paws, NY

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

Whitney

Team: Ruff

Breed: Siberian Husky

Shelter: Big Fluffy Dogs, TN

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

Ace

Team: Fluff

Breed: Chihuahua/Cocker Spaniel

Shelter: Virginia Beach SPCA, VA

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

Melody

Team: Fluff

Breed: Maltese

Shelter: Memphis Humane Society, TN

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

Violet

Team: Ruff

Breed: Chihuahua/Miniature Poodle

Shelter: Vanderpump Dogs, CA

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

Shy Boy

Team: Ruff

Breed: Lhasa Apso/Miniature Poodle

Shelter: SPCALA, CA

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

Brooklyn

Team: Fluff

Breed: Neapolitan Mastiff/American Staffordshire Terrier

Shelter: AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport, IA

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

Will

Team: Fluff

Breed: Old English Sheepdog/Doodle

Shelter: Doodle Rock Rescue, TX

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

Scooter

Team: Fluff

Breed: Cocker Spaniel/Chihuahua

Shelter: Virginia Beach SPCA, VA

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

Pirate

Team: Ruff

Breed: English Springer Spaniel/McNab

Shelter: Animal Welfare League of Alexandria, VA

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

Remington

Team: Fluff

Breed: Beagle

Shelter: Bonnie's Animal Rescue Kingdom, NJ

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

Hank

Team: Ruff

Breed: Labradoodle

Shelter: Green Dogs Unleashed, PA

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

Flo

Team: Ruff

Breed: Chihuahua/Maltese

Shelter: Helen Woodward Animal Center, CA

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

Marisol

Team: Fluff

Breed: Miniature Poodle/Catahoula

Shelter: Territorio de Zaguates, Costa Rica

Puppy Bowl XV

Keith Barraclough/Discovery

Gallagher

Team: Fluff

Breed: Saint Bernard

Shelter: AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport, IA

The 15th Annual Puppy Bowl airs on Sunday, Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Animal Planet.

If you want to watch the actual Super Bowl, don't forget to switch over to CBS at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT to see if the Patriots or the Rams take home the title of Super Bowl LIII Champions.

