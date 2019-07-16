Reunions and runways!

On Tuesday's season one finale of Relatively Nat & Liv, Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson put their differences aside to pull off their very first fashion show. As things were still tense following their Los Angeles spat, the influencer cousins felt it was time to express their frustrations.

"I'm gonna take my mom's advice and I just need to tell her how I feel," Liv noted in a confessional. "And I think we need to sort this out, because…I mean, we're best friends and, more importantly, we're blood."

During a heart-to-heart, Liv assured Nat that their fight was uncharacteristic and revealed she wished she could help more with the creative burdens. This admission resonated deeply with Halcro, who wished Liv would stay up with her some nights as she worked on designs.

Nonetheless, Nat was eager to end the fight as she didn't want the fashion show to suffer.

"I apologize. I'm not trying to lose my best friend or cousin, you know, for a business venture," Nat expressed during their conversation. "'Cause I need you and…I don't want to do any of this without you."