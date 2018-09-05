While modeling for top designers during New York Fashion Week seems like a glamorous job, there's more to it than meets the eye.

From what we see, beautiful women put on designer garments, strut down the runway with flawless makeup and hair, then head to exclusive industry parties, wearing drool-worthy clothing. It's no wonder why so many women audition to participate in the event. People dream about living this lifestyle.

Yet, what we see from post-event photos is only a preview of what's it's really like to be a model.

"It can be glamorous, but a lot of it is hard work and you take a lot of risks," Model Squad star Shanina Shaik told E! News. "We make a lot of sacrifices for our jobs."

To demonstrate the work ethic and endurance required, her co-star Hannah Furguson gave us an overall of her typical day: