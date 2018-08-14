SERIES PREMIERE
SEPT. 7, 7PM

The Ladies of Model Squad Prove Life on the Catwalk Isn't as Glamorous as You May Think in New Super Tease!

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Aug. 14, 2018 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Modeling isn't all glitz and glam.

In this super tease for E!'s New York Fashion Week exclusive docu-series Model Squad, some of the fashion world's top models prove that it takes more than just a pretty face to make it.

"Glamour is just when you're there for the events, taking beautiful pictures, wearing a very expensive dress," Brazilian-born model Daniela Braga confesses to the camera. "But besides that, no, no, no, honey. There's no glamour."

Sometimes getting on covers and catwalks means competing against your friends.

"There's a lot of rivalry between other girls," Hannah Ferguson admits. "Did you see that Hannah got Marc Jacobs and Dev's on the cover of Maxim right now," Caroline Lowe adds.

And being booked and busy means relationships are oftentimes put on the back burner.

Watch

NYFW Exclusive Series Model Squad Starts Sept. 4

Model Squad Cast

E!

"With Ruckus and I, our jobs take us away from each other," newly-married model Shanina Shaik reveals.

But even with all the highs and lows, the girls know how important it is to keep their squad strong.

"We may fight, bicker, disagree, but at the end of the day, we will be there for one another and that's really special," Devon Windsor insists.

Model Squad will air exclusively during NYFW, with episodes airing Sept. 4, 5 and 6 and Sept. 10-14 at 8 p.m.

Grab your squad and get ready to hit the runway by watching the super tease above!

Model Squad premieres Friday, September 7 at 7pm in Australia on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Model Squad , E! Shows , Models , Fashion Week , Olivia Culpo , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Colton Haynes

Colton Haynes Recreates Kim Kardashian's New Pose—and It's Hilarious

Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin Is in Hospice Care and Surrounded by Family

Beyonce, Vogue, Video

Beyoncé's Three Kids Make Cameos in a Behind-the-Scenes Vogue Video

Sean Ono Lennon, James McCartney

Paul McCartney and John Lennon's Sons Give Beatles Fans Flashbacks With This Epic Selfie

Taraji P. Henson, What Men Want

Taraji P. Henson Cracks the Boys' Club in What Men Want Trailer

Luann de Lesseps, Megyn Kelly Today

Luann de Lesseps Recalls the Moment She Broke Her Sobriety: "I Felt Betrayed"

Marie Avgeropoulos, Mug Shot

The 100's Marie Avgeropoulos Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.