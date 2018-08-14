by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Aug. 14, 2018 8:00 AM
Modeling isn't all glitz and glam.
In this super tease for E!'s New York Fashion Week exclusive docu-series Model Squad, some of the fashion world's top models prove that it takes more than just a pretty face to make it.
"Glamour is just when you're there for the events, taking beautiful pictures, wearing a very expensive dress," Brazilian-born model Daniela Braga confesses to the camera. "But besides that, no, no, no, honey. There's no glamour."
Sometimes getting on covers and catwalks means competing against your friends.
"There's a lot of rivalry between other girls," Hannah Ferguson admits. "Did you see that Hannah got Marc Jacobs and Dev's on the cover of Maxim right now," Caroline Lowe adds.
And being booked and busy means relationships are oftentimes put on the back burner.
E!
"With Ruckus and I, our jobs take us away from each other," newly-married model Shanina Shaik reveals.
But even with all the highs and lows, the girls know how important it is to keep their squad strong.
"We may fight, bicker, disagree, but at the end of the day, we will be there for one another and that's really special," Devon Windsor insists.
Model Squad will air exclusively during NYFW, with episodes airing Sept. 4, 5 and 6 and Sept. 10-14 at 8 p.m.
Grab your squad and get ready to hit the runway by watching the super tease above!
Model Squad premieres Friday, September 7 at 7pm in Australia on E!
