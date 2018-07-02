COMING THIS
SEPTEMBER

The Ladies of Model Squad Share Their Hopes and Dreams in This Season One Teaser: Watch Now!

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Jul. 2, 2018 9:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Life as a supermodel isn't necessarily an easy one.

The runway mavens from E!'s new docu-series Model Squad highlight this very point in a brand new teaser. Yes, these ladies are famously stunning, but even they need friends to lean on!

"You need to find a good support system," budding actress and model Caroline Lowe advises in a confessional. "People that like you for being you."

And just because they're naturally gorgeous, it doesn't mean they're not hardworking. Case in point: veteran model Ping Hue expresses that her goal is to "keep dreaming," despite her parents' insistence she change her career path and settle down.

"If this isn't it, what is?" Missouri native turned it-girl Devon Windsor knowingly adds.

Read

Model Devon Windsor Is Engaged to Johnny Dex

Since a certain grind is expected in the day-to-day of a supermodel, the squad is also eager to achieve a work-life balance. It can't be easy juggling relationships and friendships while navigating the cut-throat fashion world!

"Don't forget to make a life while you're making a living," another Model Squad star notes in a voice over.

Will the catwalk experts remember to heed this advice? Tune into the premiere of Model Squad Friday, September 7 to find out!

Get further acquainted with E!'s Model Squad by watching the teaser above!

Model Squad premieres Friday, September 7 at 7pm in Australia on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Model Squad , E! Shows , Models , Fashion , Fashion Week , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Early '00s Style, Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton, Ashanti, LC: Which Early 2000s Style Star Are You?

Very Cavallari 101

Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James Team Already Has Tension on Very Cavallari: ''I Just Kind of Want Her to Stay in Her Lane''

Shopping: Swim Under $50 Collage

18 Summer-Approved Swimsuits Under $50

Justin Bieber

The Many Style Stages of Justin Bieber: See the Fashion Evolution

ESC: Vintage Swimwear

Shay Mitchell and Kendall Jenner Are Bringing This Retro Swimsuit Back

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook, Wedding

Kaley Cuoco's Wedding Dress Took 400 Hours to Make: All the Details on Her Custom Bridal Look!

ESC: Trendsetters at Work, Coral Chung, Senreve

This Designer's Purses Solve a Major Problem, and Celebs Love It

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.