Model Devon Windsor Is Engaged to Johnny Dex

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jun. 25, 2018 12:44 PM

Devon Windsor got the surprise of a lifetime when her longtime beau Johnny Dex got down on one knee—in the middle of the ocean!

The Model Squad star confirmed she got engaged to her "forever man" on Saturday while sharing photos of the picturesque proposal on social media. As the 24-year-old Victoria's Secret angel explained on Instagram, she thought she was flying to a photo shoot. Instead, she got one unforgettable shock when she looked down from her plane window to see "Marry Me?" sweetly spelled out on the sand. 

Once on land, it looks like Dex did the honors by getting down on one knee to ask that special question. 

"This was the best day of my life and I cannot wait to marry the best person in the whole universe! I'm the luckiest woman in the world!" she gushed online. "I'll never finish falling in love with you...... ladies and gents, my fiancé!!!!" It certainly sounds like the plan went off without a hitch!

The catwalk queen also showed off her new oval-shaped rock on social media. "My Cuban papi for life," she shouted as they snuggled, her sparkler visible in the shot.  

After two years of dating, it looks like these two are ready to take the next step—down the aisle. 

Congratulations to the happy couple!

