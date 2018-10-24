You already know the LADYGANG keeps it real and they plan to do just that when their hit talk series hits our screens this Sunday!

Whether they're talking to celebrities or dishing on bodily functions, Keltie Knight, Jac Vanek and Becca Tobin truly bare it all, even if that means they have a few regrets.

E! News caught up with the ladies ahead of their debut episode where they revealed which celebrity guest has become one their best friends!

"One of my favorite guests is Karamo from Queer Eye. He is the most magical person I have ever met in my entire life, he is amazing to look at. And he's now like one of our best friends that we've had on the podcast, and the show," Vanek gushed.

"For me, I loved when we had Jenna Fischer on because I was such a massive Office fan and she told the most humiliating stories about her acting career and it made me feel like, ‘Oh, all of Hollywood is totally messed up, not just our neck of the woods,'" Knight added.