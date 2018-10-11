Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek may be a LADYGANG, but they're also BFFs.
Although this trio works together to create one of the best podcasts out there, they are first and foremost friends. We say this with confidence after taking an extensive look at their respective social media accounts.
Whether they're conducting fierce interviews with celebrities like Spencer Pratt or having a girls' night with some wine, the LADYGANG ladies are constantly oozing squad goals. No wonder LADYGANG has been nominated for best Pop Podcast of 2018 by E!'s People's Choice Awards.
Thankfully, fans will get to see Keltie, Becca and Jac's bestie vibes play-out on the small screen with E!'s new topical series (also named LADYGANG).
If you need to catch up on the LADYGANG's best BFF moments ahead of the October 28 premiere, be sure to take a look at the images below!
Instagram
Hanging With Spencer Pratt
"OMG OUR LADYHANG LIVE EPISODE WITH @spencerpratt IS UP!!! Comment if you've listened! Spencer is our honorary 4th LG member at this point. And pssssst my bad week was literally the worst date I've ever been on in my entire LIFE. And if you've listened to our podcast from the start, you know it's BAD. Listen on iTunes or Spotify! Where should we do our next LADYHANG?" Jac posted.
Instagram
Channeling Gisele
These three sure know how to stage a stellar snapshot!
Instagram
Queer Guy + the LADYGANG
Queer Eye's Karamo Brown stopped by and "SPOILER: He's even more amazing than you'd think," the ladies shared.
Instagram
Wine Time
"Thanks for letting us come take over your show last night, @kaitlynbristowe! I dunno what was more fun...talking shit with you guys for 2 hours or watching @keltie get plastered from one glass of wine," Jac captioned this cuddly pic.
Instagram
Denim Darlings
The LADYGANG coordinates like pros.
Instagram
Meet the LADYGANG TV Team!
"introducing the women of LADYGANG TV our mission from the start: be our own bosses...and the best part (so far) of being an EP has been having all of these killer babes on our team. The mimosas were good, too. #LGTV," Keltie posted.
Instagram
Announcing Their LADYHANG
"Wanna hang with the coolest chicks in LA?! Well, if they're not available....WE ARE!!! Click the link in the bio to buy your tickets to the first ever #LadyHang in LA!" Becca shared.
Instagram
Meeting Sutton Foster
"Have you listened to today's podcast with the freaking amazing @suttonlenore?! She got so real about growing gracefully and not always trying to be #younger and we love her for it," the group socialed.
Instagram
Hanging With Oliver Hudson
"Comment if you've listened to this week's episode of @theladygang with @theoliverhudson! I'm not gonna spoil it but I don't think we've ever laughed so hard EVER. Remember to subscribe on iTunes or listen on Spotify!" Jac wrote on social media.
Instagram
Santa's Little Helpers
Did you order your LADYGANG x-mas box?
Instagram
Three's Company
Name a cuter trio...we'll wait.
Instagram
Destiny's Children
"this gal @michellewilliams KILLED the #destinyschild reunion at #coachella she was our guest on @theladygang this week and gave us tips on how to be a power TRIO GIVE ME A IF YOU'VE LISTENED!" Keltie shared.
Instagram
The Real Housewives of LADYGANG
"The morning after our #LADYHANG we sat down with @dorindamedley to record this week's podcast! We learned a lot about her taste in men playing 'Slob-Kabob or Hearthrob' like she thinks Joe Manganiello 'looks like a nice guy,' and Jared Leto is 100% dateable."
Instagram
Big Apple Babes
Jac, Becca and Keltie hit up NYC for a LADYHANG.