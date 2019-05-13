Kaitlyn Bristowe may be back in the good graces of ABC, but she'll "still spill" with the LADYGANG.

The season 11 Bachelorette made this abundantly clear amid the LADYGANG season one finale. Not only did Kaitlyn touch on her breakup with fiancé Shawn Booth, but she also confessed that she's settled her feud with former flame Nick Viall.

To kick off the truth-telling, the 33-year-old TV personality revealed that it was Booth who put an end to their engagement.

"He left you?" LADYGANG co-host Becca Tobin asked in shock.

"He didn't know why he couldn't love me," Bristowe admitted. "I just think the show was too hard for someone to get over. I don't know, that's what I'm going off of."