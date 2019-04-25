BRAND NEW
FRIDAYS 11:30PM

Watch LADYGANG's Jac Vanek Squeeze Chicken Liver Out of a Dirty Gym Sock During "What's in the Box?"

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Apr. 25, 2019 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It's a dick in a sock in a box!

Kidding, it's a chicken liver in a sock in a box. Either way, Keltie Knight and Becca Tobin still get a major kick out of Jac Vanek's anatomical suggestion during a particularly slimy round of "What's In the Box?" featuring the LADYGANG front and center.

Mediated by E!'s What the Fashion host Justin Martindale, the rules are pretty straightforward. And extraordinarily hands-on: Basically, the team crowds around what looks like an oversized shadowbox facing the camera while one lucky participant blindly sticks her arm in to feel around for what's inside. Each round touts a different "mystery" item that the women are tasked with identifying. And much like the popular Halloween party game, it's not for the faint of heart.

Creatively packaged chicken livers aside—Jac guessed "limp dick inside a sock," for the record—figuring out what's actually in the box turns out to be a lot easier said than done.

Photos

The LADYGANG's Best BFF Moments

"Is it edible?!" Becca squeals mid-way through the LADYGANG's new video, while she has both hands partly submerged in a multi-layered bowl of earthworms. (Three different species, according to Justin.)  

"Yes," Jac tells her, snapping a pic of the box's contents. "It is edible."

"Do you swear it's not alive?!" Becca cries, turning to Keltie.

"I swear it's not the chicken skin," her friend shrugs, clearly still feeling some kind of way about the scaly slab of salmon skin she unearthed from a pile of dirty towels during an earlier round. Keltie's official guess was "chicken skin" though, which is honestly pretty impressive notwithstanding the circumstances.

See the ladies touch lots of gnarly mystery objects—no more live ones, though—in the video above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , LADYGANG , E! Shows , Justin Martindale , What the Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kelly Clarkson, River Rose, Music Video

Kelly Clarkson Stars Alongside Daughter River Rose in "Broken & Beautiful" Music Video

Kourtney Kardashian, KUWTK 1604

Are Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick "Soulmates"? A Bali Healer Seems to Think So!

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Jonas Brothers

Jonas Brothers Recall Unhealthy Behavior That Led to Their 2013 Breakup

Luann de Lesseps

Luann de Lesseps' Children and Ex-Husband Drop Lawsuit Against Her

Bradley Cooper, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

How Fatherhood Has Changed Bradley Cooper "Dramatically"

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes, Final Season

Go Behind the Scenes of Game of Thrones' Final Season

Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.