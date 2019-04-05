Wise words by 50 Cent.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new LADYGANG, Nicole Scherzinger shares the empowering message 50 Cent uttered during a previous collaboration. The walk down memory lane occurs thanks to a round of "Word Association" with Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek.

"So, I'm going to name some of the men that you have unapologetically worked with," Knight explains to Nicole. "Say the first word that comes to mind."

When asked what words she'd associate with the "In Da Club" rapper, the Pussycat Dolls veteran simply utters, "bad bitch."

"Can I tell you why? When I did my music video "Right There" with him, he's just always trying to lift me up and empower me," The Masked Singer star adds. "And he's like, 'I want you to remember…You that bad bitch.'"