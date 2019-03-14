Can someone get these ladies some ice? Because the competition is hot in this hysterical clip from Sunday's new LADYGANG, which sees Jac Vanek and guest Adam Rippon presiding over an exceedingly silly ice skating match between Keltie Knight and Becca Tobin.

From the start, Jac and Adam are pretty tough critics:

"So, I think the move that we need to see the replay for is when Keltie gave you a little kiss on the cheek," says Jac, as a clip of Keltie attempting to plant one Adam—and nearly strangling him instead—flashes across the screen.

"I think in this, you really see the passion in her eyes and you see her drive," notes the Olympic figure skater. "You also see a blind serial killer."