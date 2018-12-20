Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Travis Scott may be a married man soon.
Despite ongoing speculation that the Grammy-nominated rapper secretly tied the knot with Kylie Jenner, according to a new Rolling Stone interview, they have yet to exchange vows. Sure, he may call the makeup mogul and mother of his daughter "Wifey," but they aren't Mr. and Mrs. just yet.
"We was just two kids, f--king around," he told Rolling Stone, recalling the beginning of their romance. "Maybe, like, the first week, you don't know if it's real or a fling. Then the second week you're like, 'Whoa, I'm still talking to her, she's responding, I'm responding. We ain't run out of a thing to say.' And it got to a point where I was like, 'I need her with me to operate. She's that one.'"
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
She and Scott bonded over their favorite films and, despite the 21-year-old's international A-list profile, her "chill" demeanor. "Me, I hate cameras. I don't like people in my business. Going into a situation like that, you'd think it would be a whole public fest. You never know. 'Maybe she's into all the photos, or worried about this and that,'" he explained. "And then you realize motherf--kers is normal as possible. I realized what really mattered to her, which is none of this s--t. She's the coolest motherf--ker of all time."
It's clear the star stands by his right-hand woman. "People don't understand how real my girl is. How ill she is," he told the magazine. "They have assumptions, bulls--t-ass remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro."
As for when they'll make it official, "We'll get married soon," Scott told the magazine. "I just gotta sturdy up—I gotta propose in a fire way."
In the meantime, they've already celebrated a major milestone in the nearly two years they've been dating: the birth of their daughter Stormi Webster in February.
Dana Scruggs
Life has recently taken the new family of three on tour together for Scott's Astroworld shows. No matter where their high-profile careers bring them, Stormi comes along. "We don't let nothing come over Stormi time," he told Rolling Stone. "Stormi Saturdays. We don't f--k around with those. Even with me on tour, Stormi pulls up. She'll travel. She got more stamps on her passport than a lot of motherf--kers."
As the daughter of a rap star, the 10-month-old baby's budding musical tastes include dad's "Stargazing" as well as the viral hit "Baby Shark," according to Scott. But don't count on the infant to take a seat in front of a TV any time soon. "Today kids are on iPads. There's so much technology, they don't play outside anymore. That's what Astroworld Festival was about. N----s don't come outside," he told the magazine. "That's why, with Stormi—no TV. That TV s--t is out."
