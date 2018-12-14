MON 1PM
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Celebrate Mason & Reign Disick's Shared Birthday With Sweet Shout-Outs

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Dec. 14, 2018 10:08 AM

The Kardashian-Jenners have a reason to celebrate.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians family have flocked to social media as today (Dec. 14) marks Kourtney Kardashian's boys' birthday. Although 9-year-old Mason Disick and 4-year-old Reign Disick are 5 years apart, the oldest Kardashian gave birth to both of them on Dec. 14.

Thus, the E! personalities had several birthday shout-outs to share across Twitter, Instagram and more. Kris Jenner kicked off the online celebration by sharing a sweet collage.

"Happy birthday to our beautiful boys, Mason and Reign! It brings me so much joy to watch you grow," the famed momager wrote on Twitter. "You are the greatest blessings in our lives and I love you so much. Happy birthday!"

Kim Kardashian had an equally touching message for the boys as she too took to Twitter and commemorated the twosome's joint birthday.
"My two nephews born on the same day!!!! Mason & Reign I love you to the moon and back," the KKW Beauty boss posted. "Watching you grow up has been the best journey ever! Can't wait to celebrate with you guys!"

Father Scott Disick kept Mason and Reign's birthday tribute short and sweet on Instagram. "Happy birthday my loves," Lord Disick penned alongside a picture of his sons.

As for Khloe Kardashian? She seemed particularly excited for Mason's name day as she took to her Instagram story to film the oldest Disick boy opening his birthday card.

"Happy birthday to one of the coolest people I know," the Revenge Body host wrote in a card for Mason. "You are one of my most favorite people in the world! I love you as much as you love Fortnite! Auntie KoKo"

"Happy Birthday Mase and Reign!!! I love how our family has grown," Khloe further elaborated on her story. "I love how amazing you both are! We are so lucky to have the both of you!! Until the end of time, I love you!"

It sounds like the Disick boys are surrounded by lots of love today. Happy birthday, Mason and Reign!

