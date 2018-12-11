Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock; David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
UPDATE: On Tuesday, Kendall Jenner revealed the truth behind who wrote her the mysterious love letter. She shared a picture of the letter on her Instagram Story, but this time, the name wasn't blurred out at the bottom. "Nice try," she captioned it with a wink-face emoji. "My secret admirer's actually @mertalas & macpiggott."
Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott are two fashion photographers who have shot a number of high-profile magazine covers, including Jenner's April 2018 Vogue feature. Alas posted a photo alongside the 23-year-old model on Sunday.
Never underestimate the power of a dedicated Internet sleuth.
On Monday, Kendall Jenner posted a picture on her Instagram Story of a love letter she received. However, the writer of said letter remains a mystery because the 23-year-old blurred out the name at the bottom of the paper. The eloquent letter spoke highly of the model and didn't shy away from expressing how much she meant to the auteur.
"Dear Kendall," it starts. "We may be miles apart but my love for you grows stronger & stronger by the minute. My innermost feeling is love for you."
The correspondence continues, "I will love you until death separates us. Right now this separation is killing me, but in my heart I know that nothing could come close to separating us. We are united into one forever, body & soul and I want you to know that I love you from the deepest part of my heart."
Here's where the Twitterverse comes into play.
One Twitter user compared the handwriting in Kendall's love letter to a June 2017 Instagram photo posted by none other than Harry Styles. The picture was merely writing on a piece of notebook paper that said "I can't wait to see you..." and was a reference to his 2018 tour.
At first glance, both notes were penned in very meticulous and descriptive handwriting. There are curvy I's and specific-looking Y's. The internet remained bitterly divided over the possibility that Styles wrote the letter. Some Twitter users shared photos of letters they had personally received from the "Sign of the Times" singer and zoomed in on the letters that left people taking sides.
As one person said, "Harry's not the only one who knows cursive. thank u, next!"
Another Twitter user became an amateur handwriting expert and wrote out what she believed to be the differences. She replied, "Harry's T-s are softly written & the style is different than the hard strokes of the Ts in k's letter. His N-s look more like cursive r's and the ones in k's letter are clearly legible cursive n's. The w's are different as well."
Did he or didn't he write this?
The answer may not be immediate, but it's worth noting that Jenner and Styles had a few brief flings over the years. They were spotted together way back in 2014, when a source told E! News at the time that they were "having fun." They even went to Mammoth together.
In 2016, the model and Dunkirk actor were supposedly "hanging out again," which made sense given their New Year's Eve celebration together on a boat in Anguilla.
Whether or not Jenner is his "Sweet Creature" is a whole other debate to leave up to the armchair Twitter experts.
(This article was originally published on Dec. 11 at 2:23 p.m.)
