You're doing amazing, sweetie!

When it was time for the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, fans were more than excited to see what Kendall Jenner would be wearing in the annual show.

But for those wondering what Kris Jenner was thinking when her daughter walked the runway with her angel wings, wonder no more!

In a clip from the broadcast going viral, the self-proclaimed momager proved she wasn't a regular mom but a cool mom as she waved to Kendall and screamed for her beautiful daughter from the front row.

And yes, she's holding her iPhone that has a Kim Kardashian inspired phone case. Family over everything, are we right?