by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Dec. 2, 2018 7:00 PM
Facing her fears.
On Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian returned to Paris for the first time following her 2016 robbery. As you surely know, the KKW Beauty boss was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room while in the City of Lights for Fashion Week.
Thus, the reality TV veteran was hesitant when husband Kanye West asked her to return to Paris for close friend Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton men's wear show.
"I don't wanna put any pressure on you to go to Paris, I know that was really hard the last time you were in Paris," the "I Love It" rapper relayed to his wife. "Just the world would just really love to see you there…be surprised to see you there and love to see you there. There's no pressure."
As this was so important to Kanye, Kim agreed to think about the Parisian getaway.
While mulling the idea over, the mother of three ran the trip by sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. "That's really major on your part," the Revenge Body host remarked.
"Even though I'm nervous, I think it's really important to Kanye to go," the Kardashian-West matriarch added. "I feel like it's the right thing to do for Virgil."
Kim's Kardashian sisters fully supported the Paris excursion as they believed "it's time" for her to face the city.
"I have so many special memories in Paris," Kim admitted later on. "I hope that this trip will just be so good that I can start to remember all the magical things about Paris and why Kanye and I fell in love with it."
Although the return was a "nerve-wracking" experience, Kim chose to ignore the negative thoughts and focused solely on prepping for the fashion show.
After consulting with her team and Kanye, Kardashian-West selected a stunning bright blue belted shirt dress for the event. Kimye's presence in Paris certainly made a splash as they were swarmed by paparazzi and fans while heading to the Louis Vuitton show.
Nonetheless, the twosome made it to the showcase on time and were able to celebrate with Virgil. Kanye, who previously interned at Fendi with Abloh, was seen tearfully embracing the designer on the runway.
"It's just such an emotional day; the fact that Virgil's come this far," Kim explained in a confessional. "It's like a symbol that they made it, like they did it, they're taking over the fashion world when everyone told them they couldn't do it."
Upon returning to California, Kim rehashed the trip with Kourtney and Khloe. While Kim experienced a brief amount of anxiety over her security detail, the businesswoman confessed she was "fine" for most of the trip.
"It was so good. Like, honestly I'm so glad we went," Kim acknowledged. "He had to be there."
The Paris trip wasn't the only triumphant moment for Kim during this episode. In fact, Kim joined Khloe, momager Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner for a charity poker game. Despite not knowing how to play cards, the Kardashian-Jenners hired instructors in order to keep up with the best.
In a surprising turn of events, both Kim and Kendall played relatively well, but ultimately did not win the tournament.
"We didn't win the entire tournament—as I don't know if anyone expected that we would—but we raised more than half a million dollars," North West's mom concluded. "And, you know, just being all together and trying something new that we've never done before and knowing that it's giving back is just a fun way to spend our weekend."
