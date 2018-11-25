MON 1PM
Kim Kardashian Reveals She Was on Ecstasy When She Made Her Sex Tape

by Brett Malec | Sun., Nov. 25, 2018 7:39 PM

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1514

E!

Kim Kardashian just made a major confession on tonight's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
 
While chatting about her recent high school reunion with Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner, Kim made an admission about her former party girl days.
 
"Well you were fun, right? At one time, like you were wild right?" Scott asked Kim, who answered enthusiastically, "Yeah!"
 
"It's so weird to me, I can't like picture you being a wild child," Scott replied.
 
"I've heard stories about you," Kendall smiled.
 
"I've heard some stuff," Scott added. "You went to like Disney and you were all high or something."
 
"I didn't know you like got high," Kendall said.

"I got married on ecstasy," Kim casually admitted, referencing her short-lived first marriage to music producer Damon Thomas. "I did ecstasy once and I got married, I did it again and I made a sex tape. Like everything bad would happen."
 
"You were high on ecstasy when you did the sex tape?!" Scott asked in shock.
 
"Absolutely!" Kim replied calmly. "Everyone knows it, like my jaw was shaking the whole time."
 
Did she really just say that?!
 
After the sex tape confession, Kim went on to tell Scott and Kendall about a wild night she had partying with Paris Hilton in Ibiza. "Kendall honestly has like no clue. I definitely went through a wild phase I would say in like my late teens," Kim said. "I'm not like that anymore."

