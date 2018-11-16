Is it too late now to say sorry?

Kim Kardashian sure thinks so. In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim doubt's the sincerity of Tristan Thompson's apology just days after news of his cheating scandal broke.

While momager Kris Jenner thinks Tristan showed some remorse for his actions towards new mom Khloe Kardashian, Kim isn't buying it.

"I told him, 'I think you're more remorseful because it's affecting your job,'" Kim tells Kris and cousin Cici Bussey. "I think he's more embarrassed that he looks stupid 'cause the public and booing him. And I think it's more of that than anything and I told him that."

Tristan's apology went down in a private talk done off-camera where Kim says the family "all expressed exactly how we felt."

"I think the convo was going OK at the beginning and then it got heated, and I don't know, it just kinda took a left turn," Kim explains to the camera.

And while tempers flared, Kris was sure to remind Tristan that the family always has Khloe's back.