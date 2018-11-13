Kanye West is one doting daddy.

Kim Kardashian posted a precious photo of Kanye and their youngest child, Chicago West, on Instagram and captioned it with a smiley face emoji. In the picture, the Yeezy owner kisses his daughter's head as she looks off into the distance.

Chicago is about to turn 8-months-old in a few days. She was born on Jan. 15, 2018 via surrogate, and has since gained her rightful spot as a star in her mother's Instagram posts. In October, Chicago made her modeling debut alongside Kim in an add for KKW Beauty. In the picture, the KKW Beauty chief wore bright pink eyeshadow and similar-colored pants. She was topless and held Chicago on her chest, who also closed her eyes. "My heavenly baby!" she wrote.

The youngest West child loves posing alongside her cousins and siblings, too. On Aug. 7, Kim shared a picture of Chicago and her brother Saint West sitting next to each other. She deemed them to be "inseparable."