by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Nov. 7, 2018 11:20 AM
Kourtney Kardashian, our #WomanCrushWednesday, doesn't need to bring her sexy back—she's never let it go.
Over the decade that Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been on air, the 39-year-old has been consistent with awing designer wears that reveal her curves and her empowered yet sultry appeal. Standing at five feet, she's a fashion icon for petite women. With mini dresses that elongate her legs, high-waisted garments that flatter her proportions and Instagram poses worthy of copying, she's a pro at making beautiful clothes work for her.
She's also Reign, Mason and Penelope's mom. Thus, every now and then, we'll catch the reality star wearing jeans and sneakers on her way to hang out with her kids. Yet, even her casual, kid-friendly garments prove to be eye-catching.
She's mom style goals, and she's on a mission to prove it. Check out her best looks below!
James Devaney/GC Images
The fashionista chose a sparkly black pantsuit that featured a plunging neckline and flared-bottoms for the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards.
David M. Benett/Getty Images
Kourt was sure to turn heads in this chic pink and yellow sequined Blumarine dress, styled with pale pink sandals and a tiny pink bag.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
Kourtney slayed the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala black carpet in a black vintage Gucci gown paired with a bejeweled clutch and a high pony-tail.
Jeff Schear/Getty Images for TAO Chicago
The reality television star went full on glam for the grand opening on TAO Chicago in a metallic mini-dress that featured jewel-encrusted straps, one of which looped around her neck.
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie
Kourtney hosts the grand opening of a Sugar Factory in a silk pink blazer-dress and black strappy heels.
Xxplosive / Splash News
The businesswoman shows off a golden tan the off-the-shoulder Milly Alba top (now on sale), accentuated by a high bun.
SPW / SAF / Splash News
Kourtney stuns with three-toned cropped pants with a matching jacket and high-heel boots. While the two-piece leather ensemble grabs our attention, the reality star keeps her beauty simple with a sleek bun and nude makeup.
PacificCoastNews
The socialite wore the ultimate conversational piece: the I.AM.GIA. Cobain Pants with a plan white tee while outside of Cecconi's and Alfred Tea Room in West Hollywood.
CMaidana / BACKGRID
The petite star opts of pants, pairing an oversized denim shirt with over-the-knee boots. It's effortless and pretty genius.
Jacson / Splash News
Kourtney, like any super mom, does it all with style. The Kardashian sister took her children to a pumpkin patch in LA wearing a pumpkin-colored mini dress with a light denim jacket and sneakers.
Javiles / 4CRNS / BACKGRID
While out and about in Los Angeles, Kourt goes for comfort in these off-white striped flare pants, Re/Done Boxy Tee and red Gucci heels.
Clint Brewer / Splash News
In a twist on summer fashion, Kourtney pairs her black shorts with a white long sleeve tee and Manolo Blahnik x Vetements boots.
BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
The mom of three rocks an edgier look with a pair of wide-legged leather pants, off-the-shoulder top and nude heels, topping off her look with a red and black Louis Vuitton backpack.
CMaidana / BACKGRID
The reality star steps out in One Teaspoon distressed, cutoff shorts and a white tank top, elevating her look by pairing the ensemble with Gianvito Rossi frayed sandals.
WCP/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
When chic meets mom jeans, Kourtney sports a pair of white, wide-legged jeans with a brown tee and matching suede pumps, completing the ensemble with a Gucci purse.
Javiles/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Kourt spices up her simple look with white, button up flare pants and a pair of silver pumps.
DEBY / AKM-GSI
Kourt takes the plunge in this cleavage-baring black jumpsuit.
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
This tan, suede Alice + Olivia look gave Kourt serious, "POCAHONTAS VIBES."
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Our favorite thing about this outfit is Kourtney's super chic Alexander Wang purse with chain link strap.
AKM-GSI
Kourt spices up her casual blue jeans and black blouse with some furry heels!
WCP/4CRNS/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Effortlessly chic! Kourtney pairs her bright red trousers with a simple black tank.
IXOLA/AKM-GSI
Kourtney switches things up in this unique, heavy black dress and a pop of color on her boots.
AKM-GSI
Kourtney shows some skin and lots of leg in this sexy yet sophisticated all-black look.
RAAK / AKM-GSI
The busy mother of three runs errands in black leggings and a gray crop top.
RAAK/AKM-GSI
Kourt stuns in a light pink dress and white coat over her shoulders.
iPix211/London Entertainment
Kourt covers up in a black lace jumpsuit that teases skin from head to toe (and that cleavage!).
Splash News
The E! star flashes her bra under a nude top and skintight leather pants. Rawr!
Jul/X17online.com
Kourtney enjoys a night out in a clinging knit bodycon dress, over-the-knee boots by Stuart Weitzman styled with a Balenciaga leather jacket.
Maciel/AKM-GSI
The single mama, stepped out in a racy number wearing a cleavage barring lace top, a black jacket by Adam Lippes paired with Saint Laurent pumps.
Photographer Group/Splash News
Whats not to love about this all gray ensemble? Kourtney runs errands in a gray Yeezus sweatshirt paired with over-the-knee boots by Stuart Weitzman.
CMaidana/AKM-GSI
Hitting the streets in another simple and chic number, The E! reality star stepped out in a gray top, styled with J Brand ripped jeans and Stuart Weitzman ankle boots.
AKM-GSI
Kourt looks killer in a black pant-top and coat combo after sister Kim Kardashian's 35th surprise birthday party.
Jack-Rs/X17online.com
Casual but cute! Kourt rocked a pair of ripped J Brand skinny jeans, a slim gray top paired with Gianvito Rossi heels.
Jack-RS-Vip/X17online.com
Kourt shows her love for Michael Jackson in a bright printed t-shirt, tuxedo blazer, and the coolest ripped white leather skinnies by RtA.
VM/4CRNS/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
The mom kept it causal wearing a black top with Line & Dot high-waisted, striped pants and black Alexander Wang heels.
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Kourtney rocks this burgundy, ribbed Ronny Kobo dress with her signature sandals for a day out.
Andrew Toth/FilmMagic
The star keeps it classy at NYFW, wearing a olive Alice + Olivia jumpsuit with a black Céline clutch.
WCP/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
The mom-of-three rocks a pair of blue ripped J Brand jeans with a Sass & Bide print jacket.
fk-rol/X17online.com
A night out in NYC, the reality star dons a tan Cmeo Collective wrap dress with a knee high Stuart Weitzman boots.
CMaidana/AKM-GSI
Kourtney wore a olive green jogger pants paired with a black tank top and matching heels while keeping her long wavy hair down.
gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Abs alert! Kourt looks hotter than ever in a leather crop top set while in New York City.
Splash News
Does that belt look familiar to anyone else? That's probably because Kendall has the same one.
Splash News
She's a hot mama on the go in distressed One Teaspoon shorts, a black crewneck sweater and strappy Alexander Wang sandals.
VM/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Kourt reminds us that there's nothing quite like a fitted T-shirt and distressed shorts combo.
AKM-GSI
Sporting a red pout, the mama goes for a laidback rocker vibe with an "LA" tank and skin-tight leather leggings.
Brian Prahl / Splash News
In one of her best mommy styles to date, Kourt shuts it down in a feisty Balmain jumpsuit with a punchy pout to match.
IXOLA/AKM-GSI
Hot mama! The Keeping Up with the Kardashian's star is effortlessly chic in a white tank paired with distressed jeans.
INFphoto.com
Kourt rocks a super-sheer green Asilio top with a black bralette.
