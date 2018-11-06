MEGA
by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Nov. 6, 2018 2:50 PM
It's time for Kourtney Kardashian to break bread with an unlikely guest.
Despite busy schedules, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star headed to Nobu in Malibu on Sunday night where she met Scott Disick for dinner.
In a surprise turn of events, however, Sofia Richie was also in attendance and ready to share a meal with her boyfriend's ex. Before you expect a tense, dramatic dinner perfect for reality TV, we've learned that it was the complete opposite.
"Scott, Sofia and Kourtney had dinner together at Nobu on Sunday and it was very amicable," a source shared with E! News. "Scott and Sofia are very serious and Scott felt it was important that Sofia and Kourtney interact and bond."
Our insider continued, "They have kept things separate for over a year now, and Kourtney is now more open and willing to have a surface level relationship with Sofia."
We're told the dinner was very casual and simply a chance for everyone to be in the same room at the same time.
"Scott and Kourtney both agreed it is better to get the elephant out of the room and for them to all be in each other's lives in order to make things flow easiest for the sake of the kids," our source added.
While Kourtney hasn't had many opportunities to hang with Sofia, her children with Scott have been able to spend time with the model on several occasions.
Back in January, Sofia had her first date night with Scott and his offspring including Mason Disick and Penelope Disick.
And in March, Scott's three kids headed to Cabo for a tropical vacation with dad and Sofia. "Scott and Sofia flew in on Monday evening on a private jet to Cabo with his kids and another couple," a source previously shared. "They've been spending their days by the pool relaxing and enjoying the warm weather. Scott's kids have stayed busy with lots of swimming and playing in the water."
With the holidays coming up, we can't help but wonder if everyone will be in attendance for Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve celebration. Stay tuned, dolls.
