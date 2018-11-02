Could shocking news cause Khloe Kardashian to go into labor?

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe's famous family is in shock after learning about Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal. Although the Kardashian-Jenners receive the upsetting news while apart from each other, they move quickly to piece together what has happened.

"There's video of Tristan making out with a girl last night," Kim Kardashian remarks while pausing her KUWTK confessional taping. "Khloe's gonna die."

Kourtney Kardashian is equally stunned by Tristan's "reckless" behavior. "This is really shocking and obviously heartbreaking," the mother of three adds later on. "The whole thing makes me disgusted."

Understandably, Kourt isn't alone in her sentiment as Kendall Jenner accuses Thompson of being a "f--king idiot." Kendall, who learns the news next to Scott Disick, goes on to read aloud one of the stories about the NBA star's alleged infidelity.