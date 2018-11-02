MON 12PM
See the Exact Moment Khloe Kardashian's Family Found Out About Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Nov. 2, 2018 7:00 AM

Could shocking news cause Khloe Kardashian to go into labor?

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe's famous family is in shock after learning about Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal. Although the Kardashian-Jenners receive the upsetting news while apart from each other, they move quickly to piece together what has happened.

"There's video of Tristan making out with a girl last night," Kim Kardashian remarks while pausing her KUWTK confessional taping. "Khloe's gonna die."

Kourtney Kardashian is equally stunned by Tristan's "reckless" behavior. "This is really shocking and obviously heartbreaking," the mother of three adds later on. "The whole thing makes me disgusted."

Understandably, Kourt isn't alone in her sentiment as Kendall Jenner accuses Thompson of being a "f--king idiot." Kendall, who learns the news next to Scott Disick, goes on to read aloud one of the stories about the NBA star's alleged infidelity.

Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy Journey: A Timeline

To make matters worse, the Kardashian-Jenner women scramble to figure out how to respond to the situation. Eventually, Kylie Jenner sends the Revenge Body host an article about the reported video. Sadly, Khloe shuts down amid the drama and doesn't respond to her sisters' many texts.

"No one had the courage to tell Khloe, 'cause we knew she was days away from giving birth," the Kylie Cosmetics mogul explains. "We didn't want to stress her out, but we knew it was the right thing to do."

Despite not wanting to hurt Khloe's feelings, Kylie reveals she felt obliged to speak up so her sister wouldn't learn the news on the Internet.

"She's literally gonna go into labor over this," Kim concludes.

Watch the dramatic situation play out in the clip above.

