by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Oct. 31, 2018 9:00 AM

Talk about a dilemma!

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian  struggles to decide between making it to her 20 year high school reunion and jetting off to Cleveland for sister Khloe Kardashian's birth. 

"You know I've been dying to go to my high school reunion. I'm literally in a group chat with my friends right now," Kim tells mom Kris Jenner and younger sister Kendall Jenner. "But I'm nervous because that's the weekend the doctor is going out to see Khloe."

"What day is the high school reunion?" Kris asks. "Friday," Kim responds.

"If I want to go to the reunion on Friday night, can you just fly out a little bit later and I'll fly with you? 'Cause my reunion is at like 6:30," Kim asks.

But the anxious grandmother doesn't want to miss the birth of Khloe's first child.

"I've already told doctor A that we're gonna get on a plane Friday morning," Kris tells her daughters. "And I just want to get there. 'Cause this is giving me anxiety just not being there. I just want to settle in and make sure she has everything she needs. You know, there's a lot to do."

Despite wanting to jet off to Cleveland as soon as possible, Kris encourages Kim to attend her reunion and fly out to be by Khloe's side afterwards.

"It's like I really want to go to my 20 year reunion. It's like my 20 year reunion's really important to me also," Kim confesses to the camera. "They both are. I want to go to both and I feel like I can go to both."

Decisions, decisions!

See Kim wrestle with the dilemma in the clip above.

