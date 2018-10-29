MON 12PM
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's First Halloween Just Keeps Getting More Adorable

  By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Oct. 29, 2018 5:04 PM

Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Kylie Jennerand Stormi Webster's latest Halloween costume is nothing short of a sweet treat. 

Now just days away from Stormi's first spooky holiday, her proud mama has taken full advantage of dressing the 8-month-old in a variety of precious costumes. First, Kylie and her baby girl rocked matching skeleton onesies for a pre-Halloween girls' night at home and on Monday the pair debuted yet another coordinated get-up. 

Inspired by Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott's mutual affinity for butterflies (as well as his song "Butterfly Effect"), the mother-daughter duo posed for several snapshots in massive, black and pink wings. The E! reality star's version of the butterfly costume proved a bit more risqué than her recent skeleton ensemble, as she showcased her figure in a satin bodysuit and strappy pink heels. 

"My baby butterfly," the 21-year-old lovingly captioned a photo of her holding baby Stormi. 

Kylie previously revealed her surprisingly low-key plans for her daughter's first Halloween. 

Photos

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2018

"I'm going to take her to one house, my neighbor's!" she shared during a recent YouTube collaboration with makeup guru James Charles. "We live on a new street and there's no houses on that street. It's just me and my neighbor, I swear it's the most quiet street I've ever been on."

Relive several years of Kylie's elaborate Halloween costumes by scrolling below!

 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Halloween

Instagram

Butterfly Effect

The cosmetics mogul and her baby girl pay homage to Travis Scott's song titled "Butterfly Effect" with matching wings and light pink ensembles. 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Halloween

Instagram

Baby's First Halloween

For her annual Halloween dinner party in 2018, Kylie and Stormi match in skeleton onesies. 

Kylie Jenner, Baby, Stormi Webster, Pumpkin Patch, Underwood Family Farms

Instagram

Feeling Festive

The mother-daughter pair forgo traditional spooky costumes for more laid back looks during a trip to the pumpkin patch in 2018. 

Kylie Jenner, Halloween

Ice Queen

With bestie Jordyn Woods by her side in a fire-inspired costume, Kylie resembles "ice" with a platinum blonde ponytail and eyelashes to match during Halloween 2017.

Kylie Jenner, Halloween

Pap Nation / Splash News

X-Tina Vibes

Dressed as the "Dirrty" girl herself Christina Aguilera, the E! star hits up a Halloween bash in Hollywood in 2016.

Kylie Jenner, Halloween

kyliejenner/Instagram

Boo!

Kylie makes for one sexy skeleton while celebrating Halloween 2016 with ex-boyfriend Tyga

Kylie Jenner, Halloween 2015

Instagram

Let It Snow

In 2015, Jenner channels her inner snow princess in a sexy white two-piece and furry boots.

Kylie Jenner, Halloween 2015

Instagram

Don't Mess With Kylie

The youngest member of the Kar-Jenner clan flaunts her enviable abs as she dressed up as a ninja warrior in 2015.

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Till Death Do Us Part

In 2014, Kylie and her former beau went as the terrifying duo from Bride of Chucky. 

Kylie Jenner, Halloween

Universal Studios Hollywood

Time to Get Spooky

The celeb rocks an incognito, all-black ensemble to Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights tin 2014. 

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Meow

Oh, how times have changed! Pictured here in 2013, Kylie and Sofia Richie dress up as kitty cats. 

Happy Halloween, Kylie and Stormi!

Brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Mondays 12pm, express the US and encore at 7pm.

