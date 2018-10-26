Kourtney Kardashian isn't going to be affected by this star sighting.

Earlier this week, Luka Sabbat headed to the Peppermint Club for a night out in Hollywood. But when cameras caught up with the Grown-ish star, he was seen holding hands with a mystery woman.

We know what you're thinking: Wasn't Luka rumored to be dating Kourtney? According to sources, it's not that simple.

"Kourtney is not seeing Luka at the moment. They were never official and it was always very casual," a source shared with E! News. "She thought he was fun to get to know and hang out with, but that was it. She's loving being single and just having fun with no strings attached."

That's not to say the pair are on bad terms. In fact, it's the complete opposite.