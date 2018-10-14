Pumpkin, spice and everything nice. True Thompson is more than ready for her first Halloween!

On Sunday, True's aunt Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo on her Instagram story of the 6-month-old looking festive in a pumpkin patch. In the picture, True sits next to a tiny pumpkin on a giant green field with pumpkins all around her. She's wearing an orange hat with a green stem on top and an orange covering with a jack-o'-lantern design on it.

True's mom Khloe Kardashian later shared the same photo on her Instagram story and wrote that this pumpkin get-up is just "one of many costumes to come."