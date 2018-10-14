MON 12PM
Time to Celebrate! Watch a Sneak Peek of Kim Kardashian's KUWTK Birthday Marathon

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Oct. 14, 2018 8:00 AM

Can you believe Kim Kardashian's 38th birthday is just around the corner?

It feels like only yesterday that we were first introduced to the KKW Beauty boss and her famous family. Still, after 15 seasons, we're not sure what we'd be doing with our time if we weren't Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

And it appears the show has meant just as much to Kim as it has her fans. How do we know this? Well, because Kanye West's wife has hand-selected her 7 favorite episodes to run as a marathon on her birthday on Oct. 21.

In fact, each episode selected features a memory near and dear to the mother of three's heart.

Highlights from the marathon include the time she and Kanye took their family to Armenia in season 10, a sisterly trip to Mexico in season one, the Kardashian-Jenner's Breckenridge vacation from season two, etc.

To make things even more fun, Kardashian has chosen to keep her no.1 favorite episode a secret until 9 p.m. on her name day. It's like Kim gave us a present for her birthday!

Ring in Kim's birthday with this special marathon on Sunday, Oct. 21 starting at 2:30 p.m. Oh, and don't forget to catch a new KUWTK episode tonight at 9 p.m.

