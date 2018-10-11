MON 12PM
ENCORE 7PM

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Sheer Top on Date Night With Luka Sabbat

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Oct. 11, 2018 7:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Luka Sabbat, Kourtney Kardashian

BACKGRID

It looks like it was a date night for Kourtney Kardashian and her new beau, Luka Sabbat

The reality star stepped out Wednesday night for the opening reception of the Murakami & Abloh "America Too" exhibition held at a gallery in Beverly Hills. However, she didn't spend the evening out alone—she was joined by the 20-year-old model and actor, with whom romance rumors first sparked last month

Donning a sheer tank top and snakeskin-print pants, the mom of three kept to her usual cool aesthetic. Sabbat opted for a comfortable look in black pants and a matching Off-White and Louis Vuitton hoodie with sneakers. 

Photographers captured the TV star smiling from ear to ear as the pair headed to their ride. 

Watch

Kourtney Kardashian & Luka Sabbat: What's Really Going On?

Luka Sabbat, Kourtney Kardashian

GAMR / BACKGRID

Just a month after these two were romantically linked, it seems the pair are still seeing each other. Just days ago, the two joined a big group lunch date at Nobu on Sunday with younger sister Kendall JennerAnwar Hadid and Fai Khadra. Jenner has been linked to Hadid in recent months. 

As for Kourt and Luka, a source previously explained that the newly single reality star is enjoying herself. "Kourtney isn't looking for anything serious right now and is just enjoying her fun," the insider explained last month. "Her and Luka laugh a lot and she's enjoying her time with him. It's easy for her since they have had a prior friendship for the past year now."

"They started off as friends and it seems like its turning into more," a second source elaborated. "She is very attracted to him and wants to keep seeing him. She's known him for awhile and is very comfortable with him. She's always thought he was very easy to talk to and fun to hang out with."

Judging by her big smile, this star is definitely having fun. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kourtney Kardashian , Couples , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News , Kardashians
Latest News
Todrick Hall

Todrick Hall Calls Out Cheating Ex in Scathing Instagram Rant

Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1510

LOL! Watch Kim Kardashian Accidentally Injure Kris Jenner During a Game of Softball

Avengers: Infinity War, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson Gets $15 Million Pay Equity for Black Widow Movie

Beyonce, Met Gala 2015

Can Beyoncé Take the 2018 PCAs Style Star Category? A Look Back at Her Fiercest Fashion Moments Say, Heck Yes!

The Conners, Roseanne

How The Conners Plans to "Honor" Roseanne Barr's Iconic Character

Montel Williams

Montel Williams Tearfully Recalls Surviving a Rare Stroke

Branded: Couples Halloween

25 Genius Couples Halloween Costume Ideas

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.