MON 12PM
ENCORE 7PM

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi Webster's 8-Month Birthday With Sweet Photo Shoot

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Oct. 7, 2018 6:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, 8 Month Birthday

Instagram

They grow up so quickly, don't they?

Stormi Webster turned 8-months-old last week and her mom Kylie Jenner celebrated the day with a cute photo shoot on Instagram. "my little princess hit 8 months last week and i couldn't be more happy and sad all at the same time," she wrote.

In their pictures, both mother and daughter kept it casual clothing-wise. Stormi wore black pants and a white shirt with yellow and black Nike high tops, while Kylie went with leggings, a black shirt and her hair in a low bun. In the picture, Kylie holds onto a yellow sign that says "8 months" in cursive.

The makeup mogul talked about expanding her family on Saturday night during a Snapchat Q&A with her friend Jordyn Woods. She told viewers, "Am I going to have another baby? I want another baby but, 'When?' is the question and I'm definitely not ready right this second. And I don't know when I will be, but yeah, when I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys."

Read

Inside Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi's Multimillion-Dollar World

During her Q&A, the Kylie Cosmetics owner described Stormi's close relationship with her father, Travis Scott. "She is just like her dad, but she does look like me, so. She is obsessed with her dad, though," she said. "They have this crazy connection and she's definitely a daddy's girl. It's cute to watch. When dad's around, [it's like] I'm not even there."

If Kylie were to have another child, she has some inklings as to what she would want the baby to be named. She told Snapchat viewers, "Have I thought of baby names for my next baby? I have, but I haven't found anything that I 'love, love.' But I definitely want another girl, hopefully, and I want her to have a really feminine name."

8-month-old Stormi went along with Kylie and Jordyn on a quick weekend getaway to Miami. The trip was mostly to celebrate her best friend Jordyn's 21st birthday in addition to her party on Sept. 21 when their family and friends went bowling. "Kylie and Jordyn wanted a quick girls getaway to Miami to continue to celebrate Jordyn's birthday. They partied at LIV because Kylie wanted to make sure Jordyn got the full '21st birthday' experience, but spent the rest of the time in Miami relaxing," an insider shared with E! News.

Stormi obviously didn't hang out at famous nightclub LIV with her mom and Jordyn, but she's the travel companion that Kylie loves. The source told E! News that Kylie is "very protective" of her daughter and that Kylie "doesn't like to be without her for more than a day."

Kylie shared pictures of their Miami vacation with the ocean and sunset in the background. "You are my happy place," she wrote.

Happy 8-month, Stormi!

Brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Mondays 12pm, express the US and encore at 7pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Stormi Webster , Travis Scott , Jordyn Woods , Birthdays , Kardashians , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1509

Kim Kardashian Tells Kourtney She Looks Like a "F--king Grandma" During a Fitting in Tokyo on KUWTK

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, KUWTK

Kim Kardashian Tells Khloe and Kourtney They Look Like "F--king Clowns" During Trip to Japan on KUWTK

Kim Kardashian to Sisters "You Look Like F--king Clowns!"

Khloe Kardashian, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian Shares Uplifting Message for Those Who've Been "Brutally Broken"

KUWTK 1509

Kris Jenner Stuns Scott Disick With News of Her "Surprise" Facelift Plan for a Dear Friend

Kris Jenner Wants to Gift Her BFF a Face Lift

Kanye West, Ariana Grande split

Ariana Grande Makes Subtle Dig at Kanye West While Supporting Pete Davidson on SNL

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.