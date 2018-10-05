MON 12PM
Kim Kardashian Tells Khloe and Kourtney They Look Like "F--king Clowns" During Trip to Japan on KUWTK

by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Oct. 5, 2018 7:30 AM

When it comes to fashion, Kim Kardashian does not play.

The fashion maven calls her sisters out for their sense of style or lack thereof during their trip to Japan in this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"So I gotta be real with you guys. You look like f--king clowns," Kim slams sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. "I'm not f--king kidding. This is not like a tourist thing where it's Halloween, dress up like a f--king Japanese geisha. Unless we're at a geisha house."

Kourtney begged to differ.

"I thought my hair looked good last night and I thought my outfit was fun for Japan," Kourtney insists.

"Your outfit would've been great if you didn't have f--king blue eye shadow," Kim fires back.

But the eldest Kardashian isn't going to let her little sister bring her down that easily.

Watch

Kris Jenner Tries Mediating Kim & Kourtney Kardashian After Fight

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK 1509

E!

"You think I look liked like a clown? Well, you look you just won the Tour de France and you're cycling around town," Kourtney confesses to the camera.

Despite the sisters poking fun at one another, this is hardly a laughing matter for Mrs. West.

"So I'm just saying, you have to like, tell the glam people," Kim instructs her sisters. "Especially we're in Japan. Everyone just thinks, 'Oh my God we're in Japan, everyone go full Japan.' And probably the people that live here make fun of people like that."

Kim hopes Kourtney takes this as a sign that she needs a fashion overhaul, especially if she wants to keep her look "young and relevant." For now, the Yeezy muse will just have to settle for cropping her sisters out of her hottest shots.

See Kim go in on Kourtney and Khloe's style in the clip above.

Brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Mondays 12pm, express the US and encore at 7pm.

