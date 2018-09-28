MON 11AM
Kim Kardashian Reminds Everyone How Rich She Is With Her Latest Outfit

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Sep. 28, 2018 9:54 AM

Kim Kardashian

wowcelebritytv/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kim Kardashian clearly is not interested in subtlety. Exhibit A: her latest look. 

On Thursday night, the reality star stepped out in Los Angeles for a party celebrating makeup brand Anastasia Beverly Hills and was, as she explained, dressed for the rich occasion. 

"What do you do when your friend sells her company for a couple billion? You wear a full money 'fit and throw her a party—okurr?" the mother of three said in an Instagram video. 

The look was quite literally cash head to toe as Kardashian donned a vintage 2001 trench coat by Jeremy Scott covered with a $1 bill print. Kardashian kept the theme going with matching pointed-toe boots and finished off the look with a sparkling money pouch purse. 

Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

Kim wasn't the only Kardashian family member to step out for the special celebration. Mom Kris Jenner and sister Kylie Jenner were also guests at the party and the family matriarch even served as the M.C. of the evening. 

At one point, the famous mom introduced Dita Von Teese, who performed a burlesque routine in a martini glass. 

The famous ladies also delivered remarks during the event in honor of their longtime friend, Anastasia Soare, who founded the company two decades ago. 

"Any tip of advice for anybody that wants to get somewhere," Kim said into the mic, "is it doesn't come easy and you have to work so f--king hard."

