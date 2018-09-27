MON 11AM
Kourtney Kardashian ''Loves'' This Aspect of Her and Luka Sabbat's Romance

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Sep. 27, 2018 5:14 PM

Kourtney Kardashian, Luka Sabbat, David Grutman, Malika Haqq, TAO Chicago

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is "truly in a good place," a source tells E! News. 

Following last month's split from Younes Bendjima, the E! reality star has wasted no time in getting her groove back and is currently seeing Grown-ish star Luka Sabbat. Our insider reveals Kourtney is quickly growing fond of the 20-year-old and "likes him a lot." 

Between enjoying what the source describes as "long conversations over dinner," the pair has discovered they share "a lot in common." Explains the insider, "Kourtney thinks he's really interesting and loves that he is so creative and artistic... They've been spending a lot of alone time together."

Kourtney, 39, and Luka first crossed paths thanks to little sister Kendall Jenner, who is close friends with the model-actor. 

"They always had chemistry, but Kourtney was in a serious relationship and her and Luka always kept things platonic," a source previously noted. "Now that Kourtney is single, she has been enjoying being able to do whatever she wants."

Photos

Kourtney Kardashian's Hottest Bikini Photos

Kourtney Kardashian, Luka Sabbat

BACKGRID

Doing whatever she wants, of course, involves getting to know Luka, who first publicly spent alone time with Kourtney at the grand opening of the TAO Chicago nightclub last weekend. Since then, photographers have spotted the famous duo on several dinner dates in Los Angeles. 

And after years of what fans would consider endless drama between Kourtney and Scott Disick, we're told the exes are finally in a great place. 

As the source describes, "Kourtney is really happy right now with all aspects of her life. She is truly in a good place. Things are really going well with her relationship with Scott and the kids, and she hasn't lost sleep since splitting with Younes." 

But what about the other man Kourtney was recently spotted with? Yes, she and blink-182 drummer Travis Barker did attend a church service together, but it's because they're simply longtime pals and neighbors. 

"Kourtney and Travis are just friends and have been for several years," the source says. "They have been in the same circle for many years and their kids have playdates together. They consider each other family." 

