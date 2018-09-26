Johnny Nunez/WireImage
by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Sep. 26, 2018 7:11 AM
Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Kim Kardashian turned the digital flirt up with her famous husband.
It seems like the reality star was feeling a little playful with Kanye West Tuesday night because she left a cheeky comment on one of his Instagram photos that raised everyone's eyebrows.
The photo was simple—West snapped a picture of his leg in gray sweatpants. Well, it caught Kim's eye.
"Grey sweat pants challenge? Lemme see," she quipped with a laughing emoji.
The #GreySweatpantsChallenge started trending a few years ago with guys taking to the Internet to photograph their—ahem, junk—in...grey sweatpants. Some poked fun at the trend by stuffing various inanimate objects in their pants.
Either way, Kim's comment didn't slide by eagle-eyed fans.
It looks like the star pair is having some fun with social media since West started updating his Instagram account regularly earlier this month and sharing sweet behind-the-scenes moments of them together.
"My love is so beautiful," the Grammy winner captioned a video of Kim as they appeared to hang out together.
While both stars have amassed significant followings on social media by sharing content from their world, West recently raised an issue about social media followers and likes. In his opinion, the metrics can have a negative effect on users.
"We should be able to participate in social media without having to show how many followers or likes we have," West tweeted last week. "Just like how we can turn off the comments we should be able to turn off the display of followers. This has an intense negative impact on our self worth."
Kardashian publicized her support of her husband's message, tweeting, "Amen to this!"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?