Kanye West Wants to Hide How Many Social Media Followers You Have

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Sep. 20, 2018 10:30 AM

Kanye Westhas a social media proposal—and Kim Kardashian is on board. 

With more than 80 million followers together on Twitter alone, the famous couple knows a thing or two about having fans all over the world follow their every digital move, "like," comment and respond. However, West has a problem with focusing on the numbers. 

"We should be able to participate in social media without having to show how many followers or likes we have," the Grammy-winning rapper tweeted. "Just like how we can turn off the comments we should be able to turn off the display of followers. This has an intense negative impact on our self worth."

Kardashian publicized her support of her husband's message, tweeting, "Amen to this!"

"Social media can be good but we have to hold the heads responsible for the psychological damage it sometimes causes," West continued in a since-deleted remark. 

Photos

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Cutest Photos

He also shared a video of star Denzel Washington in an interview explaining what he would tell young people in the age of social media. "Turn it off. That's what I'd say. It's hard for young people now because they're hooked—they're addicted," the actor said in the clip. "We all want to be liked, but now we want to be liked by 16 million and will now—some of us will do anything to be liked."

West's social media suggestion immediately sparked an array of responses from his followers. 

"Depends on how people define their self worth, but I feel this," one person commented.

"Your self worth or esteem should never be determined by the number of followers you have," another retorted. "You're looking for affirmation from the wrong place, social media isn't real life Ye."

What do you think about West's suggestion?

