"When Kylie doesn't eat the whole day, she's not Kylie. She's a monster."

These words were said without a hint of sarcasm by Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods during an episode of E!'s Life of Kylie, when the reality star was not happy attending a fancy AF dinner that included "alpaca heart" on the menu. "I just need some f—king spaghetti," she said as she eyed the heart with disdain. Sometimes a girl just needs some simple carbs, you know?

And fans who've followed the makeup mogul on social media for years know that Kylie loves documenting her food adventures, whether she's in the kitchen cooking for herself or eating some fast food on a private jet with her crew.

But the 21-year-old's most recent food revelation took Twitter by storm on Tuesday night, when she revealed she just tried cereal and milk for the very first time.

For. The. First. Time.