by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Sep. 20, 2018 6:30 AM
Forgive and forget, right? That's not how Kourtney Kardashian sees it.
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian attempts to mediate a conflict between Kourt and their momager Kris Jenner…and things take a tense turn.
"For some reason, you do not give mom the benefit of the doubt ever from your childhood," the Good American founder relays in a sit-down. "And it's really unfair. You only remember with Todd or this or that."
Unfortunately, Kourtney doesn't agree with Khloe's stance as the mother of three feels she isn't dwelling on the past. When Kris tries to compare Kourtney's then-boyfriend Younes Bendjima to her own former flame, the KUWTK veteran moves quickly to set the record straight on her situation.
E!
"I'm actually not married and I'm not having an affair," an irritated Kourtney retorts. "You can't compare one to the other, that's absolutely not true."
In a confessional, Kourtney later confesses that they "all have different experiences" with Kris and reveals she doesn't believe it's something the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch "can fix."
Understandably, Kourtney begins to shut down from the conversation and fixates on eating a dessert instead.
"I'm just saying, sometimes our memories get a little warped by our age," KoKo concludes. "I'm just saying, don't be so hard on your mom."
Watch the tense conversation play out in the clip above!
Brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Mondays 11am, express the US and encore at 7pm.
