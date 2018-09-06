by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Sep. 6, 2018 9:00 AM
The Kar-Jenners are heading to the Family Feud stage, but one family member isn't so excited about making her game show contestant debut.
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kendall Jenner freaks out over joining the family for an episode of the iconic game show.
"Would you want to do Family Feud with us?" Khloe Kardashian asks her little sister. "You should totally do it," Kim Kardashian adds. "It's all I watch every night."
After some egging on by her sisters, the reluctant model agrees to join her family in a feud fit for the silver screen, but it's not long before she worries she bit off more than she can chew.
"I just jump in when I know something, right?" Kendall asks. "I mean, when it's your turn, but you think about it," Kim explains. "It's a turn? It's a turn? Oh my God, guys! I can't do this!" a nervous Kendall exclaims.
E!
"Kendall, I'll give you the answer," Khloe promises.
"I'm standing next to Khloe so she can whisper things to me," Kendall vows.
Nothing can get in the way of the "best day" of Kim's life, even little sister Kendall's reservations.
"Family Feud, that's my dream of life," Kim confesses to the camera. "I'm a offended that I was added last minute," Kendall jabs. "'Cause we never thought you'd want to do it," Kim insists. "No, I'm a little nervous," Kendall admits.
See the hilarious moment Kendall agrees to be on Family Feud in the clip above.
Brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Mondays 11am, express the US and encore at 7pm.
See How Kim Kardashian Gets the Perfect Selfie Despite Dr.'s Orders to Give Her Wrist a Rest on KUWTK
Chrissy Teigen's Campaign for PCAs Social Celebrity is Already Underway and It's So Chrissy Teigen: ''I've Never Won Anything!''
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?