Kourtney Kardashian is newly single and loving it.

A source told E! News the reality star has "has zero plans on getting back with Younes Bendjima and is enjoying being newly single." Just weeks after the split, Kourtney is "definitely open to dating again," but things are still fresh and she "is in no rush to settle down with anyone."

And while the mother-of-three is ready to move on, she doesn't see herself going back to any of her exes, including Scott Disick. "Kourtney is really good at cutting people off and once you do her wrong once, it's hard for her to let you back in her life. She has no interest in getting back with Younes or even Scott, and would definitely consider dating someone new," the insider shared.

This past weekend, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star jetted off to Cabo for some much-needed R&R after some urging on the behalf of her girlfriends, so that they could all "enjoy ‘girls time' together with no kids."