Remember when we said Kourtney Kardashian was having the best summer ever? Well, here's further proof.

Sure, there was a slight bump along the way (there's no such thing as an easy breakup), but it's taken no time at all for the E! reality star to get her groove back in the few weeks that have passed since her split from Younes Bendjima. The next stop on Kourtney's single and ready to mingle tour was a trip to Mexico with gal pals Amanda Lee, Stephanie Shepherd, Sarah Howard and makeup artist Hrush Achemyan.

She's spent the past few days frolicking on the beach, perfecting her skin's summer bronze by the pool and sharing a few can't-miss photos along the way.

Keep scrolling for every sizzling snapshots we've seen thus far from her Cabo getaway, and don't blame us when you book a one-way ticket to live la vida loca like Kourtney!