Safe to say Khloe Kardashian knows good TV.

Eleven years into her gig as the comic relief on her family's flagship show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she helms her own series, Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian—an ideal merger of her two loves, reality television and fitness. And her next project seems killer.

This Labor Day, Investigation Discovery will air the first of six episodes of Twisted Sisters, a series executive produced by self-proclaimed "true crime addict." In press materials, Khloe shared that she had a hand in selected which of the real life stories—all featuring siblings who commit crimes together or, at times, turn on each other. "These stories of sisterhood gone awry will surprise even the most devout 'ID addict.' When choosing the stories, we couldn't believe how many untold tales there were to tell," she insisted. "I am excited to share with viewers a new twist on the term 'sibling rivalry.'"

One could argue, though, she and her sisters have been doing that for the better part of a decade, though.