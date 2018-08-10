by Lena Grossman & Alli Rosenbloom | Fri., Aug. 10, 2018 2:28 PM
Kylie Jenner looked pretty in pink at her 21st birthday party last night.
She and her friends and family—including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Travis Scott, Scott Disick and Kanye West—partied the night away at Delilah in West Hollywood, Calif. While the inside of the trendy club was, as one insider told E! News, "over-the-top," the real show-stopper was Kylie's outfit. Well, both of them.
E! News spoke exclusively with Kylie's stylist Jill Jacobs about the birthday girl's sartorial choices to both dinner and the club.
During dinner at Craig's—another favorite among Hollywood celebs—Kylie donned a pink Peter Dundas dress, velvet pumps made by Olgana Paris and a pink Martin Katz ring.
In a surprise look, the birthday girl dyed her hair bright blonde and adopted the nickname "Birthday Barbie" throughout the night. The lip kit mogul didn't necessarily request "Birthday Barbie," but "that's just sort of what happens when it's just the utmost of girliest and glam and pink," Jacobs explained.
According to the stylist, Kylie's dinner dress "was basically just something for her to be glam and comfortable in."
Although Kylie was a vision in head-to-toe pink at dinner, the "real show stopper" was the outfit she wore to Delilah: a LaBourjoisie jumpsuit made of Swarovski crystals and Christian Louboutin pumps. Jacobs designed the jumpsuit and told E! News about her inspiration: "I really had one of those creative visions, like what if we turned a very trendy, sporty jumpsuit into just a completely bedazzled look to just make it birthday appropriate."
When Jacobs says "completely bedazzled," she isn't exaggerating. "It is all Swarovski and completely, completely encrusted," she explained. The crystal-clad outfit would cost $8,000 at retail price.
Kylie's stylist essentially had ten days to work on the ensemble in order to make sure alterations were correct.
Few people can pull off a crystal jumpsuit like that, but Kylie was apparently open to options for her attire. "There wasn't a specific route she had in mind," Jacobs answered. Kylie "said she wanted it to be pink," so Jacobs went with the idea from the designer and thus the jumpsuit was born.
It seems as if the decision for what to wear to her birthday was a relatively easy decision for Jacobs and Kylie. Outfit choices usually involve "a rack of options," but for Kylie, "those two were the winners from the start."
Not even a KarJenner wants to stay running around in heels all night. The birthday girl swapped her stilettos for Yeezy sneakers, which was an expected move for both Kylie and Jacobs. "The change was strictly for comfort," Jacobs remarked.
Despite the short time frame for designing the dress and swapping the shoes, Jacobs explained how "it was refreshing to just have everything come together seamlessly."
While the birthday girl and her crew got ready, "There was a lot of excitement from everybody."
Happy 21st, Kylie!
